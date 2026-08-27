NVIDIA posts $89B data center revenue, forecasts $108B next quarter

Over nearly four years, NVIDIA's stock has soared about 1,700%, making it a standout in the tech world.

Big names like Microsoft and Meta are nearly doubling their AI spending this year to more than $730 billion.

Despite some concerns about inflated demand, NVIDIA says its $3.5 billion in maximum gross exposure under all land, power and shell guarantee agreements is small compared to its massive quarterly revenue.

Investors seem reassured about the company's future in AI.