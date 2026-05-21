NVIDIA posts Q1 revenue $81.6B EPS $1.87 as shares slip

NVIDIA guides $91B boosts $80B buyback

Looking ahead, NVIDIA expects to pull in $91 billion next quarter, beating analyst forecasts again (and that's without counting China data center sales).

Thanks to all this momentum, they've nearly doubled their free cash flow from last year and are boosting their share buyback program to $80 billion. Plus, dividends are jumping from just one penny to $0.25 per share.

Still, NVIDIA is keeping an eye on rivals like Google and Amazon making their own chips, and says a conflict in West Asia could shake up supply chains down the line.