NVIDIA posts Q1 revenue $81.6B EPS $1.87 as shares slip
NVIDIA just posted some seriously strong numbers for Q1: revenue hit $81.6 billion (way above what Wall Street expected) and earnings per share landed at $1.87.
Even with these big wins, the stock slipped by 1% after hours, though it's still up 20% this year.
NVIDIA guides $91B boosts $80B buyback
Looking ahead, NVIDIA expects to pull in $91 billion next quarter, beating analyst forecasts again (and that's without counting China data center sales).
Thanks to all this momentum, they've nearly doubled their free cash flow from last year and are boosting their share buyback program to $80 billion. Plus, dividends are jumping from just one penny to $0.25 per share.
Still, NVIDIA is keeping an eye on rivals like Google and Amazon making their own chips, and says a conflict in West Asia could shake up supply chains down the line.