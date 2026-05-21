NVIDIA posts record $81.6B quarter revenue and $80B buyback

Colette Kress credits Blackwell adoption

CFO Colette Kress says the surge is thanks to everyone, from cloud giants to AI developers, jumping on board with NVIDIA's new Blackwell chip architecture.

Looking ahead, they're aiming for $91 billion next quarter (growth's slowing a bit but still strong).

Meanwhile, NVIDIA nearly doubled its stakes in privately held companies to $43 billion between January and April and made some huge new investments, though sales to China are still stuck due to export uncertainties.