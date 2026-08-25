NVIDIA remains AI chip leader as Amazon and Google expand
NVIDIA is still the top player in the booming AI chip world, but big names like Amazon and Google are stepping up their game.
Amazon's chip business would generate over $25 billion a year if it were a standalone business, with huge growth, while Google has teamed up with Marvell to boost its own chips.
NVIDIA raises server prices 15%+
Even with more rivals, NVIDIA isn't slowing down. It just raised the prices on servers containing its AI chips by more than 15% in many cases and is expanding into software and networking.
It controls about 90% of the AI accelerator market.
AMD is catching up fast, more than doubling its data center revenue last quarter, and startups like Cerebras are building next-generation processors for new AI uses.
NVIDIA quarterly revenue dwarfs rivals
NVIDIA pulled in a massive amount last quarter, more than any competitor makes in a whole year.
But as other companies join forces and attract funding, the battle for the future of AI chips is only getting more intense.