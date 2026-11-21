NVIDIA shares plunge 14% to $125.53 after SEC accounting inquiry
NVIDIA's stock dropped 14% on Friday, closing at $125.53, after the Securities and Exchange Commission announced it is looking into the company's accounting practices.
This latest dip means NVIDIA shares have lost almost half their value since last October, which is making a lot of investors, especially those with money in funds that include NVIDIA, a bit uneasy.
NVIDIA in over 1,000 U.S.-listed ETFs
NVIDIA is not just a tech giant; it is also a major piece of over 1,000 U.S.-listed ETFs and ranks among the top holdings in hundreds of them.
If you invest through ETFs, how much you feel this drop depends on how much your fund holds in NVIDIA, bigger allocations could mean bigger swings in your portfolio right now.
Experts urge sticking to long-term plan
With all this uncertainty, some investors are double-checking their portfolios to make sure they are still on track with their goals.
Experts say sticking to your long-term plan and not panicking is key when markets get rocky like this.