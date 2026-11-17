Tesla says it has a required succession planning framework in its massive compensation package, but the details are still under wraps.

Meta points to Zuckerberg's strong voting control, but hasn't explained how leadership would change if he left.

With no public backup plans, there's real concern about what could happen if either founder leaves suddenly, a big contrast to Apple, which managed its leadership handoff after Steve Jobs pretty smoothly.

For fans and investors alike, it's a reminder that even tech giants need solid plans for the future.