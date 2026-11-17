NVIDIA succession concerns spur investor focus on Tesla and Meta
After questions about NVIDIA's succession, people are taking a closer look at who might eventually take over at Tesla and Meta.
Both companies rely heavily on their founders, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, but neither has shared a clear plan for what happens if they step aside, which is making investors uneasy.
Meta and Tesla lack public plans
Tesla says it has a required succession planning framework in its massive compensation package, but the details are still under wraps.
Meta points to Zuckerberg's strong voting control, but hasn't explained how leadership would change if he left.
With no public backup plans, there's real concern about what could happen if either founder leaves suddenly, a big contrast to Apple, which managed its leadership handoff after Steve Jobs pretty smoothly.
For fans and investors alike, it's a reminder that even tech giants need solid plans for the future.