NVIDIA to take minority stake in French Doctolib for AI
Business
NVIDIA will take a minority stake in Doctolib, the French platform for booking doctor appointments and managing medical records.
The plan? Use NVIDIA's powerful chips to build smarter AI tools that make it easier for people to find care, help doctors out, and cut down on paperwork.
Doctolib building in-house AI models
Doctolib kicked off an AI project in August using data from its 50 million users.
With NVIDIA's support, CEO Stanislas Niox-Chateau says they'll speed up building their own AI models and keep everything in-house instead of relying on outside companies like OpenAI.
Already valued at €3.6 billion, Doctolib is betting big on tech to make healthcare smoother for everyone.