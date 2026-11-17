NVIDIA warns clients about RASA risk over Chinese AI chips
NVIDIA is telling its customers to be careful about letting Chinese companies use its AI chips, especially with a proposed US act called the Remote Access Security Act (RASA) on the horizon.
If clients rent out more than half of their GPUs to firms in China, they could face legal trouble under this proposed rule.
NVIDIA advises 51% non-Chinese usage
RASA, which has already passed the US House and is waiting on the US Senate, would tighten US control over who can access advanced chips, even through the cloud.
To play it safe, NVIDIA is advising data-center clients to make sure at least 51% of their services go to non-Chinese customers.
This move adds another layer on top of existing restrictions that already limit direct chip sales to China.