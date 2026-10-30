NVIDIA weighing credit guarantees for nScale's Anthropic West Virginia center
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NVIDIA is reportedly considering backing Nscale with billions of dollars in credit guarantees to help build a new data center for Anthropic in West Virginia.
The deal isn't signed yet (talks are ongoing, so details could still change), but if it goes through, it would boost the tech powering Anthropic's AI.
Anthropic agreed $45B nscale compute rental
NVIDIA already invests in Nscale. In August, Anthropic agreed to rent $45 billion worth of computing power from Nscale, and another massive deal for even more AI capacity is on the table.
Meanwhile, other NVIDIA-backed companies like Coreweave are hit by concerns about debt financing behind the AI build-out, showing just how competitive (and expensive) the race for better AI has become.