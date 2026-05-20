Nykaa asks Delhi HC to add Meta to Zee suit Business May 20, 2026

Nykaa is asking the Delhi High Court to bring Meta into a copyright fight with Zee Entertainment.

Zee says Nykaa used its copyrighted songs in Instagram Reels for product promos and is demanding $210,000 in damages.

Nykaa argues Meta should be involved since it could help clarify if any music rules were actually broken.