Nykaa asks Delhi HC to add Meta to Zee suit
Business
Nykaa is asking the Delhi High Court to bring Meta into a copyright fight with Zee Entertainment.
Zee says Nykaa used its copyrighted songs in Instagram Reels for product promos and is demanding $210,000 in damages.
Nykaa argues Meta should be involved since it could help clarify if any music rules were actually broken.
Nykaa suggests mediation, parties remain silent
Nykaa also suggested sorting things out through mediation instead of a long court battle.
Since both companies are big names, experts think the case could have wider implications.
For now, all three (Meta, Nykaa, and Zee) are staying quiet while the court decides if Meta gets pulled into the case.