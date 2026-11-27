Nykaa launches Gisou in India with exclusive product availability
Nykaa just dropped Gisou, the buzzworthy beauty brand founded by Negin Mirsalehi, for Indian shoppers.
You can now find their cult-favorite Honey Infused Hair Oil and Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Hair Mask on Nykaa's website and select stores.
Nykaa is the exclusive place to get them in India.
Gisou reflects Negin Mirsalehi's 6-generation beekeeping roots
Gisou stands out for its roots in Mirsalehi's six-generation beekeeping family, with its signature hair oil using honey straight from the family Bee Garden in the Netherlands.
Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO of Nykaa Beauty, says bringing Gisou fits perfectly with its plan to offer global brands to Indian customers.
Plus, Gisou claims its hair oil gives up to three days of frizz control, a nice bonus for anyone fighting humidity!