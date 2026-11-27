Gisou stands out for its roots in Mirsalehi's six-generation beekeeping family, with its signature hair oil using honey straight from the family Bee Garden in the Netherlands.

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO of Nykaa Beauty, says bringing Gisou fits perfectly with its plan to offer global brands to Indian customers.

Plus, Gisou claims its hair oil gives up to three days of frizz control, a nice bonus for anyone fighting humidity!