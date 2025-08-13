Nykaa's stock jumps 5% post-earnings; brokerages maintain bullish stance

Nykaa isn't just growing—it's thriving even in a tough market. Revenue climbed 23% to ₹2,155cr, and gross merchandise value (GMV) rose 26% to ₹4,182cr. The Beauty & Personal Care segment led the charge with strong sales, while losses in Fashion narrowed and Nykaa's user base hit 45 million.

Brokerages remain positive on Nykaa

Brokerages like Nuvama and JM Financial are still bullish on Nykaa, keeping their 'Buy' ratings with target prices of ₹235 and ₹260—suggesting there could be more upside ahead.

They're especially positive about Nykaa's steady growth and improving margins as it keeps expanding across categories.