Oberoi Group's Q1 results are a bit of a mixed bag Business Aug 05, 2025

EIH Ltd (the Oberoi Group folks) just posted their Q1 results, and it's a bit of a mixed bag.

Their net profit dropped sharply—down 63% to ₹33.9 crore compared to last year—even though revenue actually grew by 9% to ₹573.5 crore.

Investors noticed too, with the share price slipping slightly on Tuesday.