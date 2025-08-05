Next Article
Oberoi Group's Q1 results are a bit of a mixed bag
EIH Ltd (the Oberoi Group folks) just posted their Q1 results, and it's a bit of a mixed bag.
Their net profit dropped sharply—down 63% to ₹33.9 crore compared to last year—even though revenue actually grew by 9% to ₹573.5 crore.
Investors noticed too, with the share price slipping slightly on Tuesday.
On the operational front, things look better
On the bright side, EIH's operational numbers looked better: EBITDA went up 18%, and margins improved too—meaning they're squeezing more out of every rupee earned.
Plus, there's a new face in senior management: Rupesh Tomar is now heading procurement after getting the board's nod.