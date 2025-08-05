Next Article
UK's new food safety rules threaten Indian agri-exports
India's farm exports to the UK—think basmati rice, spices, and seafood—are now facing stricter checks as the UK adopts tighter EU-style food safety standards post-Brexit.
This comes just after India and the UK signed a free trade deal, which had made most of these exports tariff-free.
Adapting to new rules
These new rules mean Indian exporters have to meet higher quality standards, which could make exporting more expensive and chip away at their tariff benefits.
With nearly all Indian agri-products to the UK affected, experts say this is a chance for India's tech sector to step up—using AI and automation could help exporters adapt and keep their products on British shelves.