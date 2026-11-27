October 2026 US goods deficit leaps 10.7% on AI imports
In October 2026, the US goods trade deficit shot up by 10.7% to $149.5 billion, much higher than experts predicted.
The main reason? A big wave of imports, especially as companies pour money into building out AI infrastructure.
This growing gap could put a dent in economic growth for the last quarter of the year.
US imports up $21.1B, exports $6.7B
Imports jumped by $21.1 billion while exports only grew by $6.7 billion, showing Americans and businesses are still spending strong, especially on tech and AI upgrades.
Even though trade has actually pulled down GDP for four straight quarters, the economy managed an impressive 4.3% annual growth rate in the third quarter, up from 2.2% earlier this year, a sign that domestic demand is holding steady.