Oil at Brent $105.60 WTI $92.84 amid Russian diesel debate
Business
Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, with Brent at $105.60 a barrel and WTI at $92.84.
This move comes just as attacks in Saudi Arabia have raised worries about global supply, so letting Russian diesel back in could help ease some of that pressure.
Brent crude is at $105.60, and West Texas Intermediate sits at $92.84 a barrel.
Critics: decision may breach US rules
Not everyone's happy about the decision: critics say it might break US rules against Russian energy imports while the Ukraine conflict is still ongoing.
Meanwhile, trouble in the Middle East, especially attacks near the Strait of Hormuz (a key route for oil), has pushed up shipping and insurance costs and made oil distribution trickier for everyone watching these markets.