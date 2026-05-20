Oil holds above $110 as U.S.-Iran tensions unsettle markets

Delhi gasoline ₹98.64 diesel ₹91.58

With most of its oil coming from West Asia, India is feeling the pinch.

Fuel prices in Delhi just went up again (gasoline is now ₹98.64 per liter and diesel ₹91.58), marking two hikes in one week.

Meanwhile, talks between the US and Iran are happening, but president Trump has warned that military action could be on the table if negotiations fail.

Iran's foreign minister even hinted there could be "With lessons learned and knowledge we gained, return to war will feature many more surprises." if things escalate further.