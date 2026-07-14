Oil prices climb as US airstrikes and Iranian port blockade

President Trump wants to slap a 20% fee on oil shipments from Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and U.A.E. who rely on US protection in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran isn't having it. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi firmly rejected the fee, saying Iran will defend its interests as "guardians" of this key waterway.

Tensions have led to attacks on US assets and U.A.E. tankers, while Iran and the UAE ramped up oil exports during a recent ceasefire.