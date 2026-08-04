Oil prices recover modestly with Brent $84.39 and WTI $80.95

Most of the worry is coming from the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway that handles around 20% of all global oil shipments.

The US says Iran should guarantee safe passage there (thanks to a June agreement), but Iran disagrees, making things tense for everyone shipping oil through the area.

Separately, some Saudi tankers are now taking longer routes around Africa, which means higher costs and delays, and it is keeping oil prices from fully bouncing back just yet.