Oil prices rise as Houthis strike Saudi Aramco in Dhahran
Business
Oil prices are climbing fast, with Brent crude nearing $106.58 a barrel and WTI close to $94.94.
The jump comes after Houthi rebels hit an administrative building of Saudi Aramco in Dhahran, making global markets nervous about the security of key oil supplies.
Traders fear Strait of Hormuz disruptions
The attacks have traders worried about more disruptions, especially with threats in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for oil shipments.
While some hope increased Russian diesel exports might help, ongoing conflict in the region is keeping prices high and market watchers alert.