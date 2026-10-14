Oil prices swing amid Russian diesel and Middle East tensions
Oil prices have been all over the place lately, thanks to Russia possibly sending more diesel into global markets and rising tensions in the Middle East.
Brent crude dipped to $105.69 per barrel, while US oil actually bumped up a bit to $94.14.
The back-and-forth is mostly about traders reacting to supply worries and ongoing conflicts.
US weighs easing Russian diesel restrictions
The US is thinking about easing restrictions on Russian diesel, even though not everyone's on board with that move: President Trump pointed out that Europe still buys a lot of energy from Russia anyway.
Meanwhile, experts at Goldman Sachs say more Russian diesel might not bring prices down much because of refinery issues and lower production overall.
To make things trickier, Houthi militants just attacked an airport in Saudi Arabia, adding even more uncertainty for anyone keeping an eye on gas prices or global energy stability.