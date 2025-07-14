Ola Electric shares soar amidst high trading volume

Ola Electric has been having a rough ride—its Q1 net loss grew to ₹428 crore, and revenue dropped almost 50% compared to last year. Still, there's a glimmer of hope: losses are shrinking compared to last quarter, and revenue is starting to pick up again.

Stock still down over 50% this year

Even though the stock is still down over 50% this year, investors are watching some positive signs—like Ola's auto segment EBITDA margin jumping from -90% last quarter to -11%, with June marking its first month in positive territory for that metric.

It looks like people are betting on Ola turning things around operationally, even if profits aren't here yet.