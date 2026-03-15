OMCs considering new payment strategy amid rising fuel costs

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) are mulling over a strategy to pay refineries less than the imported rates of petrol and diesel. The move is aimed at reducing their losses from a retail fuel price freeze. The decision comes as international oil prices have surged from $70 per barrel before the West Asia conflict to over $100 now. However, retail petrol and diesel prices in India have remained unchanged, putting pressure on OMCs.

Loss mitigation OMCs explore strategies to minimize losses The ongoing conflict shows no signs of ending, prompting OMCs to look for ways to minimize their losses on fuel sales. One strategy being considered is freezing or fixing a discount on the refinery transfer price (RTP). This is the internal price at which refineries sell fuel to marketing arms. The idea is to pay refineries less than the import-parity cost of fuels like petrol and diesel.

Impact assessment Impact on integrated and standalone refiners The proposed move could prevent refiners from fully passing on higher crude costs through RTP. This would force them to absorb part of the impact if global oil prices remain high. While integrated state-run firms such as IOC, BPCL, and HPCL can offset some of the hit between refining and marketing operations, standalone refiners relying on market-linked RTP for revenue could face a sharper margin squeeze.

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Affected parties Standalone refiners could face sharper margin squeeze Standalone refiners such as Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL), and HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) could be hit the hardest by this move. These companies have a negligible retail presence and sell most of their petrol and diesel production to three OMCs. The changes would also affect private refiners such as Nayara Energy and Reliance Industries if the freeze or discount on RTP is also applied to them.

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