India's first geothermal power plant might be operational soon

Resource validation

Well validates geothermal resource potential in Puga Valley

The new well further validates the geothermal resource potential of the Puga Valley, building on the success of ONGC's first geothermal well in the area. This initial well produced steam at temperatures exceeding water's boiling point, proving the area's viability for geothermal energy production. The second well will help develop India's first 1-megawatt electric (MWe) pilot geothermal power plant and could lead to commercial use of this renewable energy source in India.