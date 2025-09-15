ONGC shares dip over 7% in last 3 months Business Sep 15, 2025

ONGC, a leading stock in India's energy sector, has seen its stock dip lately.

As of Friday, shares were trading at ₹233.25, with a 3-month return of -7.26%.

Even with a massive market cap of nearly ₹2.94 lakh crore, the company is navigating a challenging period in the market.