ONGC shares dip over 7% in last 3 months
ONGC, a leading stock in India's energy sector, has seen its stock dip lately.
As of Friday, shares were trading at ₹233.25, with a 3-month return of -7.26%.
Even with a massive market cap of nearly ₹2.94 lakh crore, the company is navigating a challenging period in the market.
P/E ratio at 8.15, EPS at ₹28.63
Over the past month, ONGC shares dropped another 2.27%, and the weekly return was slightly negative too.
The company trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and reported earnings per share of 28.63—but despite heavy trading volume (over 60 lakh shares), the stock isn't showing signs of bouncing back just yet.