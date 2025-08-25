Online gaming bill: Legal experts warn of constitutional violations
India just passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, banning all real-money gaming—including skill-based games.
Big names like Dream11 and Gameskraft are likely to challenge the law in court, with legal experts arguing that it unfairly restricts business and may violate constitutional rights.
The law also allows for warrantless searches, site bans, and steep penalties—up to three years in jail or ₹1 crore in fines.
Potential impact on India's online gaming ecosystem
This move could seriously shake up India's online gaming scene. The industry supports about 2 lakh jobs and brings in ₹25,000 crore from foreign investors.
Experts warn that a blanket ban could mean mass layoffs, struggling startups, and a big drop—around ₹20,000 crore—in tax revenue.
Plus, by not distinguishing between games of skill and chance, smaller gaming companies might face even tougher times ahead.