Online gaming bill: Legal experts warn of constitutional violations Business Aug 25, 2025

India just passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, banning all real-money gaming—including skill-based games.

Big names like Dream11 and Gameskraft are likely to challenge the law in court, with legal experts arguing that it unfairly restricts business and may violate constitutional rights.

The law also allows for warrantless searches, site bans, and steep penalties—up to three years in jail or ₹1 crore in fines.