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Home / News / Business News / Online gaming firms move SC to review 28% GST ruling
Online gaming firms move SC to review 28% GST ruling
The ruling was made in May

Online gaming firms move SC to review 28% GST ruling

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 14, 2026
04:02 pm
What's the story

A group of online gaming companies has petitioned the Supreme Court, seeking a review of its May 27 judgment. The ruling had upheld the constitutional validity of a 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on online gaming. It also rejected challenges to retrospective tax demands exceeding ₹1.5 trillion. The petitions were filed by Play Games24x7, Junglee Games, and Sachiko Gaming Pvt Ltd through law firm Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan.

Legal challenge

Key challenges in review petitions

The review petitions challenge the Supreme Court's stance that online gaming, fantasy sports, and other real-money games with pooled stakes are taxable actionable claims under the GST law.

The court had also ruled that online gaming operators aren't just intermediaries but suppliers of actionable claims.

This was part of a broader ruling which upheld the government's decision to levy 28% GST on the full face value of bets placed on online gaming platforms.

Tax validation

Validation of retrospective tax demands

The SC's ruling also validated retrospective tax demands issued by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), amounting to over ₹1.5 trillion.

The court ruled that GST is payable on the full face value of bets or entry amounts and not just on platform fees or gross gaming revenue.

This was a major blow for the online gaming industry, which had challenged these demands in various high courts before they were transferred to the Supreme Court.

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Industry impact

Industry's response to the Supreme Court ruling

In response to the Supreme Court's ruling, several gaming companies including Games24x7, Head Digital Works, Baazi Networks, and the E-Gaming Federation challenged these demands.

They argued that the 28% GST on full face value should apply only from October 1, 2023, after amendments approved by the GST Council came into force.

The industry contended that these amendments introduced a new tax regime which could not be applied retrospectively.

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Future prospects

Implications of the review petitions

The review petitions come as a last-ditch effort by the companies to get the SC to reconsider its ruling.

The court will first determine if there are sufficient grounds for review. If accepted, it will hear the matter in open court.

The outcome of these petitions could have major implications for India's online gaming industry, which has argued that the tax burden and retrospective claims threaten business viability in the sector.

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