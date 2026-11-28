OPEC+ likely to keep production targets into early 2027
OPEC+ (that's the big group of oil-producing countries) is expected to stick with its current oil production targets for the first few months of 2027.
Even though there's some drama behind the scenes (think disagreements among members and tensions involving Iran), the group isn't likely to shake things up just yet.
Ministers will make it official at a set of meetings this Sunday.
Iraq and Kazakhstan dispute OPEC+ estimates
Not everyone's happy with how much oil they're allowed to produce: Iraq and Kazakhstan are both pushing back against OPEC+'s estimates of their output.
Add in a predicted global surplus of 5 million barrels a day next year, plus recent exits from members like the United Arab Emirates and Angola, and you've got a group facing plenty of internal challenges, but analysts still don't expect any big changes for now.