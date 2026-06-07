Will OPEC+ approve increase in oil output today? 

Approval pending

Seven key members likely to approve another output hike

Today, seven key OPEC+ members are likely to approve another increase in their oil output targets for July. The countries include Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan, Russia and Oman. The proposed increase is similar to June's adjustment of 188,000 barrels per day (bpd), which was revised down from earlier monthly hikes of 206,000 bpd in May and April due to the UAE's exit from the organization.