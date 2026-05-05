OpenAI and Anthropic announce rival services helping businesses use AI
Business
OpenAI and Anthropic just announced new projects to help businesses use AI, and the competition is heating up.
OpenAI's "The Deployment Company," backed by more than $4 billion from big investors, will work with companies to add its AI tools into daily operations.
Not to be outdone, Anthropic has teamed up with firms like Blackstone and Goldman Sachs to roll out its Claude AI system for all kinds of businesses.
OpenAI, Anthropic embed engineers for growth
Both companies are sending their own engineers straight into partner companies, making it easier for businesses to get started with AI.
These moves aren't just about tech: they're also setting the stage for bigger growth (and maybe even public listings) as everyone races to lead the future of work.