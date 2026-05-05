OpenAI and Anthropic announce rival services helping businesses use AI Business May 05, 2026

OpenAI and Anthropic just announced new projects to help businesses use AI, and the competition is heating up.

OpenAI's "The Deployment Company," backed by more than $4 billion from big investors, will work with companies to add its AI tools into daily operations.

Not to be outdone, Anthropic has teamed up with firms like Blackstone and Goldman Sachs to roll out its Claude AI system for all kinds of businesses.