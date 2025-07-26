Next Article
OpenAI appoints former Instacart CEO as new applications head
Fidji Simo, who used to run Instacart, is stepping in as OpenAI's new CEO of applications starting August 18, 2025.
She'll be taking over some big responsibilities from Sam Altman and already joined the company's board back in early 2024.
This marks a pretty major shift for how things are run at OpenAI.
Simo's vision for AI and OpenAI
Simo says she wants to make AI tools useful for everyone—not just the wealthy—and is focusing on areas like knowledge, health, and economic freedom.
She'll also help shape how OpenAI builds its business and manages resources so their tech can reach more people and actually make a difference.
