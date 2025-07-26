US tech giants brace for earnings amid global headwinds
Apple, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft are about to share their latest earnings—and it's a volatile moment.
Rising tariffs and big spending on artificial intelligence (AI) are squeezing profits, while US-China trade drama and slower consumer spending aren't helping either.
US-China tensions are impacting these companies
US-China tensions mean higher tariffs and supply chain headaches.
Apple is hoping for its first sales boost in China in two years thanks to local deals but still faces risks from shifting trade policies.
Amazon's also feeling the pinch with pricier logistics, which eats into profits for global tech companies.
AI is expensive and it shows
Investing in AI is costing these companies a lot—think pricey infrastructure and talent.
Meta expects its slowest revenue growth in two years as ad money from China drops off and AI-related pay rises.
Apple's delays in launching new AI features are notable. Competing in the AI race is crucial, but it definitely isn't cheap right now.