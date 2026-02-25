Meet Arjun Gupta, OpenAI's new 'Solutions Architect' in India

OpenAI has appointed Arjun Gupta, the Co-Founder and ex-CTO of AuraML, as its first-ever Solutions Architect in India. Gupta announced his new role on LinkedIn, saying he will be part of OpenAI's go-to-market (GTM) team. His main job will be to help start-ups transition from early prototypes to production-scale deployments. The move comes amid rising demand for hands-on architectural support in India as AI adoption shifts from experimentation to enterprise-grade implementation.

Background Gupta led AuraML, a generative robotics simulation start-up Before joining OpenAI, Gupta led AuraML, a generative robotics simulation and synthetic data start-up that raised $1.23 million. The company worked with tech giants such as NVIDIA and Google Cloud. He has extensive experience in building cloud-native infrastructure, training machine learning models, and deploying production-ready AI pipelines. Reflecting on his journey, Gupta said he has spent years building AI systems from scratch: scaling infrastructure, training models, and delivering solutions to real customers.

Information A look at his academic background Gupta did his B.Tech in Computer Science from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, and masters in AI and ML from International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH). He was also a member of the Startup School by Y Combinator.

Advertisement

Market potential Appointment comes as OpenAI bolsters its enterprise outreach Gupta believes India is at a pivotal moment in the AI space, with strong technical talent, big entrepreneurial ambition, and improved tooling. His appointment comes as OpenAI bolsters its enterprise outreach. Earlier this week, the company announced the "Frontier Alliance," a program built around its new Frontier platform. The initiative is backed by consulting giants such as Boston Consulting Group (BCG), McKinsey & Company, Accenture and Capgemini.

Advertisement