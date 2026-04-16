OpenAI drops Stargate Norway deal, recommits to Azure $250B Business Apr 16, 2026

OpenAI has decided not to rent space at the Stargate Norway data center after all. Instead, it's doubling down on Microsoft's Azure cloud, which fits with its massive $250 billion commitment to the platform.

This move follows a similar shift in the UK and lets OpenAI access Norwegian compute through its existing Azure commitment rather than a separate deal.