OpenAI drops Stargate Norway deal, recommits to Azure $250B
Business
OpenAI has decided not to rent space at the Stargate Norway data center after all. Instead, it's doubling down on Microsoft's Azure cloud, which fits with its massive $250 billion commitment to the platform.
This move follows a similar shift in the UK and lets OpenAI access Norwegian compute through its existing Azure commitment rather than a separate deal.
Microsoft expands Narvik with 30,000+ GPUs
With OpenAI stepping back, Microsoft is taking over at Narvik, adding more than 30,000 NVIDIA Rubin GPUs through a new deal with AI startup Nscale.
According to Jon Tinter of Microsoft, this expansion is all about meeting Europe's growing demand for advanced AI tools and supporting clients across the region.