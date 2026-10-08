OpenAI hires another SpaceX executive to lead sales
What's the story
OpenAI has appointed Ismail Elmas to lead sales across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa as a vice president. The move comes as part of a broader strategy to strengthen its presence in these regions. Elmas was previously with Cursor, a coding-automation company acquired by SpaceX for $60 billion in August. He is based in Munich and has over two decades of experience in software and cybersecurity companies such as Rubrik Inc. and Zscaler Inc.
Expansion strategy
Elmas's appointment follows Brian McCarthy's hiring
Elmas's appointment marks OpenAI's second major senior sales hire from Elon Musk's SpaceX since September.
Last month, Brian McCarthy, another Cursor veteran, was appointed as OpenAI's Vice President of Global Sales.
The strategic moves come as OpenAI looks to strengthen its position in Europe amid growing concerns among policymakers over reliance on US-made technology.
Revenue goals
OpenAI's potential IPO and data center in UAE
With a potential IPO on the horizon, OpenAI is looking to increase revenue from corporate clients and explore other sources like advertising.
In the Middle East, the company has established a strong bond with the UAE and is building a large data center there. The project was initiated before the US war with Iran.
Meanwhile, in Africa, OpenAI faces competition from Chinese rivals such as DeepSeek.
Legal battle
Musk sues OpenAI over for-profit shift
Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI, has sued the company over its decision to go for-profit. He claims that this shift is a violation of the non-profit principles on which it was founded.
Following this, he launched a competing AI developer called xAI, which he later merged with his privately held company SpaceX.