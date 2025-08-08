Next Article
OpenAI's Sam Altman says GPT-5 supports 12 Indian languages
OpenAI is gearing up to make its AI tools more affordable and accessible across India, which is now its second-biggest market.
CEO Sam Altman says teaming up with local partners is key, especially as the company moves forward following the launch of GPT-5—a new version that promises smarter reasoning and support for over 12 Indian languages.
AI won't mean fewer jobs, says Altman
Addressing worries about job losses in tech, Altman reassured everyone that while AI will boost productivity, it won't mean fewer jobs overall.
"People will be more productive with AI, but I don't think that actually means fewer jobs," he shared.
OpenAI also emphasized making sure their tech adapts well to different countries' rules while staying focused on making AI available to all.