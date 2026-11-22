Optical fiber prices near $30 per kilometer by 2026
Optical fiber prices have shot up from $4 to almost $30 per kilometer by 2026, thanks to the Russia-Ukraine war and huge demand from both military and technology sectors.
These fibers are crucial for drones that can't be jammed, giving armies a clear edge on the battlefield.
Plus, with data centers also needing more fiber, supplies from China are stretched thin and costs keep climbing.
Russia secures Chinese bulk deals
Russia has locked in bulk deals with Chinese suppliers, so it's less affected by price hikes.
Russia's supply chain is more scattered after attacks in 2025 disrupted Russia's own production; it now relies fully on imports.
To cope with rising costs, some Ukrainian drone makers are switching to alternatives like Starlink terminals for secure communication.