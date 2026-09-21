Oracle lays off Abilene workers at Crusoe site supporting OpenAI
Oracle just laid off a chunk of workers at the Abilene, Texas, site Oracle leases from Crusoe, a major hub for its work with OpenAI.
Some employees only realized they had lost their jobs when their badges stopped working after the official notice arrived.
It is all part of Oracle's bigger push to restructure around artificial intelligence.
Oracle layoffs hit Phoenix and Ashburn
The layoffs did not stop in Texas. Staff in Phoenix and Ashburn were also affected, showing this is a companywide move.
Even after cutting 21,000 jobs by May, Oracle kept its fiscal 2027 forecast at $90 billion to $95 billion and reported $28.5 billion in first-quarter capital expenditure.
But not everyone is happy: many former employees are voicing frustration online about severance packages they say do not stack up to what tech giants like Microsoft offer.