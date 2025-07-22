Next Article
Over 600 experienced hires at TCS stuck in limbo
Over 600 experienced hires at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are stuck waiting for their joining dates, with no clear updates from the company.
The IT employees' union NITES has now asked the Labour Ministry to help, pushing for a set onboarding timeline and compensation for those left hanging.
NITES's demands from TCS
NITES says many of these professionals had already planned their lives around starting at TCS—think rent, EMIs, and other expenses—and now they're dealing with financial strain and uncertainty.
The union also wants TCS to offer mental health support and consider alternate roles while things get sorted.
TCS says it's still committed to honoring all offers but is adjusting schedules based on business needs.