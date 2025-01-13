What's the story

Dreaming of owning a car? Think it's all about that glossy new ride and the freedom of the open road? Think again!

In India, car ownership goes far beyond the one-time showroom splurge.

From insurance premiums and fuel guzzling to sneaky maintenance charges, your wallet could be in for a bumpy ride. Understanding these hidden costs is crucial for smart financial planning.

So, buckle up! Let's navigate the real expenses of owning a car in India.