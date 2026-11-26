Pablo Hernandez de Cos chosen ECB president after Brussels summit
Pablo Hernandez de Cos, the former head of Spain's central bank, is set to become the new president of the European Central Bank (ECB).
He will be taking over from Christine Lagarde, pending a few official approvals, after eurozone leaders made the call at a Brussels summit.
De Cos backs lower interest rates
De Cos is known for backing lower interest rates and policies that boost economies, which could matter as Europe deals with inflation and rising government debt.
Alongside him, Markus Brunnermeier and Laurence Boone are joining the ECB's executive board, all facing big questions about borrowing costs and keeping things stable across Europe.