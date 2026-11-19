Pablo Hernandez de Cos to head ECB from February 2027
Pablo Hernandez de Cos is set to become the new president of the European Central Bank (ECB) in February 2027, taking over from Christine Lagarde.
He currently heads the Bank for International Settlements, central banks' central bank, and is expected to give Spain a stronger voice in Europe's financial decisions.
His appointment comes as part of a bigger shake-up at the top of the ECB.
Hernandez de Cos favors interest hikes
Hernandez de Cos is known for favoring steady, moderate interest rate hikes and slowly reducing government bond holdings so markets don't get rattled.
That may have endeared him to indebted Italy and France, and he's had some pushback at home over pension reform.
He'll be joined by Germany's Markus Brunnermeier (chief economist) and France's probable appointee Laurence Boone (market operations, statistics and research), both bringing serious experience to help keep Europe's economy stable.