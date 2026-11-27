Pablo Hernandez de Cos to lead ECB, confirmation next month
Pablo Hernandez de Cos, Spain's former central bank governor, is set to lead the European Central Bank. He is a fan of putting tokenized commercial bank deposits on a blockchain.
Before he officially steps in, his appointment still requires consultation with the European Parliament and the ECB's Governing Council before formal confirmation next month.
Hernandez de Cos cautious on crypto
De Cos is known for being careful with crypto. He pushed for strict rules when banks hold Bitcoin.
He supports the upcoming digital euro (testing starts in 2027), but worries it might pull money away from banks.
He is also skeptical about stablecoins handling big transaction volumes, and his cautious vibe could push some European crypto projects to look elsewhere for friendlier rules.