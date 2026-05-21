Pabst ends Schlitz production May 23 citing storage shipping costs
Business
Schlitz, the classic Milwaukee beer that's been around since 1849, is ending production on May 23, 2026.
Pabst Brewing Company says rising storage and shipping costs are behind the decision, but it still calls Schlitz a "Any brand or packaging configuration that is put on hiatus is still a cherished part of our history and hopefully our future," so there's hope it could return someday.
Kirby Nelson to brew final Schlitz
Brewmaster Kirby Nelson will brew the final Schlitz at Wisconsin Brewing Co. in Verona, using 1948 brewing logs from Schlitz's Milwaukee brewhouse as his "It's a love letter to Wisconsin,".
Preorders for this limited run open May 23, with sales kicking off June 27 at the brewery.