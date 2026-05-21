Pabst ends Schlitz production May 23 citing storage shipping costs Business May 21, 2026

Schlitz, the classic Milwaukee beer that's been around since 1849, is ending production on May 23, 2026.

Pabst Brewing Company says rising storage and shipping costs are behind the decision, but it still calls Schlitz a "Any brand or packaging configuration that is put on hiatus is still a cherished part of our history and hopefully our future," so there's hope it could return someday.