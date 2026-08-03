PAG-backed Sekhmet shifts to CDMO, targets 2,000cr in 3 years
Sekhmet Pharmaventures, backed by PAG, is aiming for a big milestone: ₹2,000 crore in revenue in three years.
To get there, it's moving away from just making APIs and focusing more on contract manufacturing.
Right now, it's already pulling in more than ₹1,500 crore and investing up to ₹150 crore to boost its reactor capacity.
Sekhmet's CDMO now 40% of revenue
The new reactors should be running at about 70% to 75% capacity by fiscal 2027, helped along by three USFDA inspections cleared in the past year.
Sekhmet's CDMO segment (where it develops and manufactures drugs for other companies) is growing fast and makes up 40% of its revenue.
Thanks to the US Biosecure Act steering business away from China-linked firms, Sekhmet is becoming a key player in India's $3 billion to $3.5 billion CRDMO market.
It's expanding with its own funds (no IPO plans), teaming up with Anjan Drugs for partnerships, and with Optimus Drugs for R&D to stay competitive globally.