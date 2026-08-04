Palantir Q2 2026 revenue jumps 93% to $1.94 billion

With these strong numbers, Palantir bumped up its full-year revenue forecast to as much as $8.158 billion (up from about $7.66 billion).

It's also expecting third-quarter sales between $2.16 billion and $2.164 billion, signaling more growth ahead.

Investors took notice, sending the stock up 10%.

CEO Alex Karp emphasized how important customer trust is in its AI approach, setting it apart from companies like OpenAI that rely on massive data collection.

Analysts praised Palantir's progress with enterprise AI but are keeping an eye on future challenges as AI keeps shaking up the industry.