Palantir wins $300 million Poland deal to deploy Saturn for military
Palantir just landed a $300 million, five-year deal with Poland to roll out its AI system, Saturn, for the Polish military.
Saturn will crunch data from drones, satellites, and radar to help commanders make decisions, while keeping tight control over sensitive information.
Palantir revenue up 96% to $2.31B
This move builds on Palantir's partnership with Poland that started back in 2024 with cybersecurity projects and grew into broader AI work by 2025.
Its tech works with military organizations in Britain and Ukraine.
With a 96% jump in revenue last quarter (now at $2.31 billion), Palantir is quickly becoming a major player as European defense leans more into AI-powered tools.