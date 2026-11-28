Palantir signs $300M deal with Poland, bringing AI to military
What's the story
Palantir Technologies, the US-based software company led by Alex Karp, has won a major military AI contract in Europe. The Polish Defense Minister confirmed the five-year deal worth around $300 million on Friday. The agreement will see Palantir provide an AI-powered system to assist military commanders in decision-making by analyzing data from various sources. However, it comes with a key restriction on access to sensitive military information.
Tech details
Saturn will integrate data from various military sources
The software, dubbed Saturn, is said to be Poland's version of Palantir's Maven Smart System.
According to Polish military publication Polska Zbrojna, the system is designed to integrate data from multiple military sources such as drones, satellites, and radar.
Its AI capabilities can process this information, detect objects of military interest, and help commanders evaluate potential responses on the battlefield.
System function
System aims to assist, not replace human judgment
The primary objective of Saturn is to assist military personnel in decision-making, not replace their judgment.
The Polish Defense Ministry also noted that NATO command system compatibility was considered in the evaluation process.
This highlights the strategic importance of this AI system in modern military operations and its potential integration with broader defense networks.
Business growth
Strengthening of existing partnership
The deal further strengthens Palantir's existing partnership with Poland, which began in December 2024 with cybersecurity.
In October 2025, the two parties signed another memorandum on data security, artificial intelligence and information technology.
The company also works with military organizations in Britain and Ukraine, while NATO uses a version of its Maven technology.
The latest contract comes as European nations seek to integrate software and data analysis into their defense strategies.
Revenue impact
Contract boost for Palantir amid revenue surge
The Poland contract gives Palantir another chance to grow its government business. However, the value of the contract doesn't necessarily mean the company will recognize the entire amount as revenue right away.
Its revenue schedule and expected profit from this deal have not been disclosed yet.
Palantir reported a whopping 96% year-on-year (YoY) increase in third-quarter revenue to around $2.31 billion, with its US government business also growing by 96% to $953 million.