Palo Alto Networks acquires AI start-up Applied Compute for $4.5B
What's the story
Cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks has announced its acquisition of Applied Compute, a platform specializing in post-training and inference of open-weight artificial intelligence (AI) models. The deal, valued at $4.5 billion in an all-stock transaction, is aimed at helping enterprises securely train, adapt, and deploy open-source and open-weight AI models across public and sovereign clouds. The acquisition is expected to close in the third fiscal quarter of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory clearance.
Strategic vision
Key player in enterprise AI space
Palo Alto Networks has expressed its ambition to be a key player in the enterprise AI space.
The company said, "Today, no large provider is delivering those models securely. With Applied Compute, Palo Alto Networks intends to be that partner."
It also noted that many enterprises are expected to run open-weight models tuned to their own data, cost, and control needs.
Company profile
Applied Compute's rapid growth and recent funding round
Founded less than 18 months ago by Rhythm Garg, Yash Patil, and Linden Li, Applied Compute has already made a name for itself.
The company has Microsoft and DoorDash as its clients, and its annualized recurring revenue has crossed $100 million.
Earlier this month, it raised $350 million at a valuation of $3.25 billion from angel investor Elad Gil, with NVIDIA, Shopify Ventures and HubSpot Ventures also participating in the round.
Leadership transition
Co-founder to take on new role at Palo Alto Networks
After the acquisition, Applied Compute's co-founder and CEO Yash Patil will become co-chief AI officer at Palo Alto Networks.
He said, "Rhythm, Linden, and I founded Applied Compute with a belief that was unusual at the time: that every company should own its intelligence."
Patil also stressed the importance of training, serving, and improving proprietary models as normal parts of running a company.
Talent strategy
Addressing the frontier talent gap
Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora stressed the need for frontier-level talent to mitigate existential risks for enterprise companies.
He said, "The existential risk for enterprise companies is their lack of frontier-level talent and the possibility that someone reinvents our business with AI."
Arora also highlighted Patil's potential in driving this new team to ensure Palo Alto Networks becomes a world leader in applying frontier AI to its security portfolio.