Palo Alto Networks beats earnings, buys Applied Compute for $4.5B
Palo Alto Networks just had a great quarter. Its stock shot up 6% after the company beat earnings estimates and announced it's buying Applied Compute for $4.5 billion.
The cybersecurity giant saw revenue jump 39% compared to last year, and it's now aiming even higher for the rest of the year.
This acquisition is all about boosting its skills in protecting AI systems.
Palo Alto Networks enters AI security
This deal isn't just about numbers: it marks a shift for Palo Alto Networks into the fast-growing world of AI security, which is getting more attention after recent tech outages at places like Microsoft and the Federal Aviation Administration.
CEO Nikesh Arora wants to make sure Palo Alto leads in securing new tech, with analysts calling this a "bold move" that keeps it ahead in the race to protect AI-powered tools.